Launch of 12 Days of Christmas fundraising campaign by Harrogate and Knaresborough charity

12 Days of Christmas Campaign - Artmaker Andrew, one of the people benefiting from the daily support of Henshaws Arts and Craft Centre in Knaresborough.

Henshaws are launching their #12DaysOfGivingCampaign to raise money for the inspiring Arts & Crafts Centre in Knaresborough.

The charity, which also runs a specialist college at Bogs Lane in Harrogate, asking for the help of local businesses, organisations and individuals to support Art Makers creativity throughout the whole of 2023 by making a donation this December as part of the 12 Days of Giving campaign.

Gemma Young, Henshaws Fundraising Development Manager, said: "We need to fund everything from the wood which builds our garden furniture and bird boxes to the tiles which go into our beautiful mosaics and the compost which our art makers use to grow their vegetables and seeds.

"The reality is that we need £12,000 a year to cover the costs of all the workshop materials to make our Art Makers creations come to life.”

At Henshaws Arts & Crafts Centre, Art Makers make more than just art.

Bringing together people in an atmosphere that never fails to inspire, through a range of creative workshops people living with a range of disabilities discover their talents, put them into practice and realise their full potential.

On weekdays the workshops are filled with Art Makers creating beautiful and unique pieces of art.

Everyone is made to feel welcomed, empowered and happy to be themselves.

Artmaker Andrew, one of the people benefiting from Henshaws Arts and Craft Centre, said: “I lost my sight as a young child but not being able to see hasn’t stopped me getting fully involved in all aspects of life.

"Attending the paper workshop at Henshaws Arts & Crafts Centre makes me happy.

"It makes me proud that people are seeing my work and that’s all thanks to Henshaws”.

Henshaws is a charity that supports more than 7,000 service users, people who are registered blind or disabled, including young people with profound and multiple learning difficulties, sensory impairments, and other physical disabilities.

To donate to the 12 Days of Giving Campaign visit henshaws.enthuse.com/cf/henshaws-12-days-of-giving