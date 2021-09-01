Knaresborough Year 6 pupils get to say farewell

Due to the covid situation, the Year 6 students at St Mary’s Primary had to finish school two days earlier than expected.

“Unfortunately this meant that the children not only missed out on their leavers party but also missed out on their end of school traditional leavers parade, which is carried out on the last day of school in front on teachers, students and parents,” said a school spokesman.

“It was all very sad and all the students were obviously upset.”

St Mary’s have invited the children back on Monday September 6 to re-enact their final day to ensure they don’t miss out on such an important school tradition.

Children will wear their traditional year 6 hoodies and walk through the playground to cheers from all there, including teachers and parents.