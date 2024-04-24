Knaresborough St John’s Primary School achieves a ‘Good with an Outstanding EYFS’ rating from Ofsted

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The school has been working exceptionally hard to provide the best possible start for the children that attend the school and are delighted to have this recognised. The report highlights that the early years curriculum is exceptionally well thought out and that the staff know what children need to learn to achieve the highest outcomes. Other comments within the report draw attention to the school being welcoming, caring and how kind the staff are. The school’s leaders are passionate about their school, they have created an ambitious curriculum and have high expectations which has resulted in behaviour being good and attendance being high.

The school’s good Ofsted report builds on the SIAMS inspection, an inspection for all Church of England schools, that took place in November. This school achieved the highest possible judgement from the SIAMS inspector recognising how positive relationships are built on the school’s values of compassion and honesty. The inspectors found that pupils feel safe, they are listened to with fairness and respect and the curriculum deepens pupils’ understanding of difference and diversity.

