Kind-hearted young Harrogate pupils raise £4,000 in just a couple of weeks for charity

The youngsters at Highfield Prep school, part of Harrogate Ladies’ College, donned odd socks as part of World Down Syndrome Day and took part in the national reading scheme ‘Read for Good’.

They raised £342 for the Odd Sock appeal, £580 for Macmillan, and an incredible £1,260 for their ‘readathon’ which was supported by older girls from Harrogate Ladies’ College.

Since Christmas they have also raised £570 for the Children’s Heart Surgery Fund and a further £1,374 for Bombo, their partner school in Uganda.

Some of the youngsters at Highfield Prep school in Harrogate who fundraised for the Odd Sock appeal.

Head teacher Mr James Savile said the amount raised since January was amazing even by Highfield’s generous standards.

“Our pupils and parents have always had very big hearts and this term they have come together with such enthusiasm and kindness.

"Some of our parents have a personal involvement with the fundraising initiatives and others like to help and support the school wherever possible.

“The children always enjoy special events.

"You’re never too young to learn about the importance of philanthropy and helping others.”

Located on Clarence Drive, Highfield was named top school in the country for the ‘Lend With Care’ scheme, a microfinance organisation helping entrepreneurs in the developing world.

Two years ago, Highfield won the TES award for ‘Community Initiative of the Year’.

Highfield Prep School is a leading independent prep school for boys and girls aged 4-11 years.