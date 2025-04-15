'It may be small but it has a big heart': Ofsted inspectors give top rating to Marton-Cum-Grafton Primary School

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A village school deemed “small but mighty” has reinforced its reputation for quality learning with an outstanding rating from Ofsted.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marton-Cum-Grafton Church of England Primary School, near Boroughbridge, received a top ranking for the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management and early years provision.

The 15 staff and 97 pupils, aged three to 11, celebrated with the community after inspectors recognised that the school “may be small but it has a big heart”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The inspectors’ report stated: “This is a small school with high expectations. The values of kindness, courage and respect are shared by all staff, pupils and families.

Staff and pupils celebrated their Ofsted report with the community

“Pupils are happy, safe and feel valued. They are proud that everyone is welcome in the school. Pupils are effusive about learning and are determined to make every lesson count.

"Across all areas of the curriculum, pupils achieve exceptionally well in this remarkable school.”

Inspectors highlighted the warm and nurturing relationships evident between staff and pupils, the excellent behaviour which meant that in lessons pupils listened attentively, collaborated and supported each other.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspectors praised the school’s ambitious curriculum which was “carefully constructed to ensure progression within the mixed-age year groups”.

“Pupils’ understanding of the local community and wider world is very strong,” the report said.

“They learn in detail about the local village. They use this knowledge to compare their locality to other areas.”

Pupils’ behaviour was said to be impeccable.

The school has built very positive relationships with parents and carers. “This approach helps to ensure that the school is at the heart of the community,” the report said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Head teacher Marie-Louise Thirlaway was thrilled by the findings.

She said: “I have been here since 2003 and seen a lot of changes but the school has always been at the heart of what is a vibrant community.

“One of the things which is special about the school is its family feel and we all work together to live out our values of kindness, courtesy and respect.

“Staff, governors and families are all invested in getting the very best education for our children. We know each one as an individual and the relationship between staff, children and families is key.

“What you see are children flourishing because their needs are met.”