“It has always been my dream to represent my country”: Ripon Grammar School pupil gets England football team call-up

A Ripon Grammar School student will be pulling on the Three Lions shirt after being chosen to represent England at football.

It is the latest leap in Lottie Day’s footballing career after she signed a two-year contract with Sheffield United women’s team this season.

The 15-year-old previously played for York City and is now preparing to make her debut for her country against Denmark at the beginning of February.

She will be joining her England teammates at a five-day training camp at St George’s Park, the home of all 23 of England’s national football teams.

Lottie Day, aged 15, of Ripon Grammar School, has been selected to represent England at football for the very first time and will make her debut against Denmark in February

Lottie said she was in ‘total shock’ when she learned she had been selected: “It has always been my dream to represent my country.”

She was among hundreds of elite young footballers on the England Football Women’s Under-16 Talent Pathway competing for just 20 places on the national team.

She said: “It is very competitive, with girls from the talent pathway, north and south of the country, all vying for a place.”

The teenager, an Arsenal fan, began playing football when she was seven and confesses she is now obsessed with the game.

Her ambition is to be a professional footballer: “After school, I would love to play for a top Women’s Super League team and my dream is to play for Arsenal.”

A centre midfielder, she was recently selected to train with the Under-21s at Sheffield Hallam University Sports Park – which involves a three hour round trip every Friday - and trains three times a week in addition to a match on Saturday.

She added: “I spend almost all my time on the pitch or in the car.”

Adam Milner, Director of Sport at Ripon Grammar School, said: "We are delighted for Lottie – she is a dedicated athlete who has worked hard to get to where she is, and this is hopefully the start of a very exciting international career.

"Lottie has been an integral part of the school team's success in the English Schools' Football Association National Cup with the Under-15 team reaching the quarter final stage, where they will meet a school from Liverpool."

Lottie also manages to fit in representing her school in cross country running, hockey, cricket and equestrian events.

She is particularly inspired by Arsenal footballer Beth Mead who she got to talk to online during lockdown.

Lottie said: “My York U12 club arranged a Zoom meeting with her and I was lucky enough to be picked to ask her some questions.

“We kept in contact after that and for Christmas that year she sent me a signed shirt.

“She has overcome many challenges including injury but now plays for the team I dream of playing for and won Player of the Tournament at Euro 2022 for England when they won, which is why she is my inspiration – she never gave up.”