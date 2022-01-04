IT boost from £9k funding gift

Crossley Street Primary receive a cheque for £9,192 from the school’s PTA, to help buy IT equipment. Pictures: Kirsty Bowe Photography.

The school PTA handed over a cheque for £9,192 to Headteacher Mr Hirst and Deputy Head Mrs Laverty to buy IT equipment.

“This is massive thanks to all the PTA Staff for organising various fundraising events and activities for everyone to enjoy, while raising all important funds for the school,” said a school spokesman.

The funds were used to buy Chrome books and iPads and a charging station for the children to use, to create a more functional and modernised IT suite.

