Inspirational Lord-Lieutenant of North Yorkshire tells female Harrogate pupils 'now is your time to shine'

Speaking at the annual Speech Day at Harrogate Ladies’ College where she was this year’s special guest, Mrs Johanna Ropner, who took over the Lieutenancy in 2018, said being left hospitalised and bed bound for four months had taught her that showing kindness was as important as the harder skills.

"I was shown so much kindness and good grace over those months, it stayed with me,” said Mrs Ropner.

"Never make the mistake that being kind is somehow soft.

Inspirational - Lord Lieutenant of North Yorkshire, Mrs Johana Ropner addressing the audience at Harrogate Ladies’ College 2023 Speech Day. (Picture Harrogate Ladies College)

"Look for the good in others.

"We all have the potential to be successful but it’s not just accomplishments in the professional world that define us.

"I have learned as Deputy Lord-Lieutenant, Lord Lieutenant and as a mother that the softer skills are equally as important.”

The Annual Speech Day at Harrogate Ladies College saw dozens of pupils receive prizes for their success during the past year in academia, performing arts, creative arts, sports and school life.

Harrogate Ladies’ College 2023 Speech Day - Head Prefect, Lucy Thompson; Principal, Sylvia Brett; and Head Prefect, Ella Teale. (Picture Harrogate Ladies College)

Addressing an audience of more than 600 pupils and parents, the Lord-Lieutenant said all young women had the potential to be successful.

“The most important thing is to believe in yourselves, and realise your true potential, never turn down an opportunity,” said Mrs Ropner.

“We all have the potential to be successful.

"There are exciting new chapters for those of you leaving this great bastion of education.

"You’ve been given a wonderful springboard here at Harrogate Ladies’ College.

"Now is your time to shine.”

Principal, Mrs Sylvia Brett, who has been leading Harrogate Ladies College for ten years, spoke on the theme of time.

“It is so important to mark moments in time and to grow from them optimistically,” she said.

"Our school is 130 years old and as we celebrate this anniversary it drives us on to equip our pupils for at least another 130 years.