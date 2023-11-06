News you can trust since 1836
Inspirational Harrogate village school is so proud of receiving highest UNICEF award

A village school in the Harrogate district has been awarded the highest honour from UNICEF.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 6th Nov 2023, 09:55 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 09:56 GMT
Glasshouses School is the only school in the Harrogate area to be recognised by The United Nations Children's Fund as a GOLD Rights Respecting School.

Staff, pupils and parents are delighted by the award which makes Glasshouses Community Primary School one of only six GOLD Rights Respecting Schools in North Yorkshire.

Executive Headteacher Nicola Thornber said: “Children across the world are all entitled to the same rights.

Rare honour for Harrogate district school - Children from Glasshouses Community Primary School with the new GOLD UNICEF banner. (Picture contributed)
Rare honour for Harrogate district school - Children from Glasshouses Community Primary School with the new GOLD UNICEF banner. (Picture contributed)

"At Glasshouses, children not only learn about their rights, they actively promote and support other children to enjoy their rights.

"Ofsted described Glasshouses School as a small school with big ambitions for its pupils and this continues to be true.

"Our children really are our best asset, and they did us proud.”

Responsible for providing humanitarian and developmental aid to children worldwide, UNICEF made its decision to honour the school after a gruelling inspection.

Glasshouses is a member of Upper Nidderdale Federation comprising three small, rural, primary schools – Fountains Earth C of E School, St Cuthbert's C of E School and Glasshouses CP school.

The school’s efforts to act as global citizens for children included:

Writing to MPS and the Prime Minister to ask for changes to the laws around supporting refugee children.

Raising money to send school supplies to children after the earthquakes in Turkey.

Raising several hundreds of pounds during UNICEF Soccer Aid Week to pay for a village to have a water filter system.

