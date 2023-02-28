'Inspirational' Harrogate school is so proud of national award for its inclusion policies

Zoe Anderson, Headteacher of Oatlands Infant School, said: "I’m proud the school has been awarded the national Inclusion Quality Mark (IQM) and has been put forward as a Centre of Excellence in Inclusion as we believe it recognises our vision of Nurtured + Inspired = Happy.

"I am so proud of all our team here at Oatlands, from the children, parents and amazing team of staff to the support we receive from our Governing Body and our academy, the Yorkshire Causeway Schools Trust (YCST).

When successful, IQM recognise a schools achievement through a system of highly valued awards that provide external validation of their inclusive status.

Children at Oatlands Infant School in Harrogate which has been awarded the national Inclusion Quality Mark (IQM).

Inclusion promotes equal opportunities for all pupils, whatever their age, gender, ethnicity, attainment and background.

It pays particular attention to the provision made for, and the achievement of, different groups of pupils within a school and any pupils who are at risk of disaffection and exclusion.

There are more than 5,500 schools in the UK with the IQM Inclusive School Award.

But only around 240 of these have met the standard required to be an IQM Centre of Excellence for outstanding levels of inclusion best practice.

Happy in the classroom

Achieving the award was led by Oatlands Infants School’s Inclusion Lead, Megan Foy, who said: “Making our pupils feel safe and valued is very important to us.

"The staff have worked hard to make Oatlands Infants an inclusive environment for children with SEND, but also those of different faiths, ethnicities, family dynamics and backgrounds.”

In the report on Oatlands Infant School the assessor said: ““Focusing on the needs of young children during the essential early years of education, the headteacher leads a team of passionate staff who support each child’s development.

"Parents are encouraged to engage fully in school life and work alongside their child.

“Inclusive practice shines at the heart of the school and has become the driving force towards future development.

