Inspirational experience for Harrogate pupils thanks to Royal Northern College of Music

Learning from the best - A performer from the Royal Northern College of Music with a student from Harrogate Ladies’ College.

The prestigious Royal Northern College of Music came to Harrogate Ladies College to showcase the breadth of talent and opportunities for current pupils wishing to study music after A levels.

Head of Music at Harrogate Ladies’ College, Mrs Kate Morgan, said the event had been an amazing opportunity for gifted young musicians, their families and local music teachers in the Harrogate area.

“The purpose of the visit was to inspire young musicians in the area who aspire to be the best they can be – the purpose was to emphasize the importance of aiming high, believing in yourself, pushing your goals, as well as bringing together the invaluable lessons learning music gives.

“Studying music at this very high level teaches young people resilience, self-confidence, the motivation to practise – these are great skills in life.

“There are so many choices available for talented musicians in pop, jazz, musical theatre as well as classical.

"It opens up a world of careers including teaching, technical stage work and events management.

The session at Harrogate Ladies College included performances from current students and gave musicians the opportunity to question them and their tutors abou college life and possible future career paths.

Harrogate Ladies’ College has a long association with the Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester.

