Incredible total of 10,000 Harrogate pupils set to take part in Walk to School Day tomorrow
Since it was first launched three years ago by non-partisan pressure group Zero Carbon Harrogate, a total of 57 primary and secondary schools have taken part in the widely-supported Harrogate District Walk to School Day to encourage a move towards greener transport and lower carbon emissions – and improve pupil health and wellbeing.
A regular, half-termly event, although many schools are already promoting good transport habits on a daily basis, there have been 12 such district wide events over the last year in Harrogate.
Tomorrow, Friday will see the final one of the academic year taking place.
On hand to support Walk to School Day will be Harry Gator from Harrogate Town who will be welcoming pupils as they arrive at the school gates at Rossett Acre Primary School.
Richard Sheriff, of CEO Red Kite Learning Trust, which runs 13 primary and secondary schools in the Harrogate area, is also showing his support for the event.
At 28% above the UK average, road transport is the largest contributor to carbon emissions in the Harrogate district.
Organisers Zero Carbon Harrogate see Walk to School Day as one step towards changing that.
Friday, June 30
Schools taking part in Harrogate District Walk to School Day
Ashville College (Pre, Prep & Senior)
Aspin Park Academy
Bilton Grange Primary School
Birstwith Church of England Primary School
Coppice Valley Primary
Harrogate Grammar School
Highfield Pre & Prep School
Hookstone Chase Primary School
Kettlesing Felliscliffe Community Primary School
Killinghall Church of England Primary School
Kirby Hill Church of England Primary School
Oatlands Community Junior School
Oatlands Infant School
Pannal Primary School
Richard Taylor Church of England Primary School
Rossett Acre Primary School
Scotton Lingerfield Primary School
Spofforth Church of England VC Primary School
St Joseph's Catholic Primary School
St Mary's Catholic Primary School
St Robert's Catholic Primary School
Tockwith Church of England Primary Academy
Western Primary School
Willow Tree Community Primary School
More information is available at: https://www.zerocarbonharrogate.org.uk/