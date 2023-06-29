Incredible total of 10,000 Harrogate pupils set to take part in Walk to School Day tomorrow

Since it was first launched three years ago by non-partisan pressure group Zero Carbon Harrogate, a total of 57 primary and secondary schools have taken part in the widely-supported Harrogate District Walk to School Day to encourage a move towards greener transport and lower carbon emissions – and improve pupil health and wellbeing.

A regular, half-termly event, although many schools are already promoting good transport habits on a daily basis, there have been 12 such district wide events over the last year in Harrogate.

Tomorrow, Friday will see the final one of the academic year taking place.

Flashback to a previous Harrogate Walk to School Day - Harry Gator from Harrogate Town greets pupils at Killinghall C Of E Primary School.

On hand to support Walk to School Day will be Harry Gator from Harrogate Town who will be welcoming pupils as they arrive at the school gates at Rossett Acre Primary School.

Richard Sheriff, of CEO Red Kite Learning Trust, which runs 13 primary and secondary schools in the Harrogate area, is also showing his support for the event.

At 28% above the UK average, road transport is the largest contributor to carbon emissions in the Harrogate district.

Organisers Zero Carbon Harrogate see Walk to School Day as one step towards changing that.

High five - A pupil from Killinghall C Of E Primary School with Harry Gator from Harrogate Town during a recent Harrogate Walk to School Day.

Friday, June 30

Schools taking part in Harrogate District Walk to School Day

Ashville College (Pre, Prep & Senior)

Aspin Park Academy

Bilton Grange Primary School

Birstwith Church of England Primary School

Coppice Valley Primary

Harrogate Grammar School

Highfield Pre & Prep School

Hookstone Chase Primary School

Kettlesing Felliscliffe Community Primary School

Killinghall Church of England Primary School

Kirby Hill Church of England Primary School

Oatlands Community Junior School

Oatlands Infant School

Pannal Primary School

Richard Taylor Church of England Primary School

Rossett Acre Primary School

Scotton Lingerfield Primary School

Spofforth Church of England VC Primary School

St Joseph's Catholic Primary School

St Mary's Catholic Primary School

St Robert's Catholic Primary School

Tockwith Church of England Primary Academy

Western Primary School

Willow Tree Community Primary School