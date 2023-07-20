'Incredible achievement' as children, staff and parents celebrate Knaresborough school's best-ever SATS results

Alex Hope, headteacher of St John's C of E Primary School, said the whole school was over the moon to see that all their hard work paid off with the Yr6 results showing they are well above the national average for reading, writing and maths.

"This year, the school has achieved its best results and has continued to improve year on year,” said Mr Hope.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is above the national average for every measure within the statutory tests.

"The whole school was over the moon" - Alex Hope, headteacher of St John's C of E Primary School in Knaresborough with staff and pupils. (Picture contributed)

"I am delighted that all the hard work and dedication has paid off for our children.

"It was a pleasure to see their faces when they saw how well they had done.

"Our school prides itself on its vision of ensuring our children flourish academically and this is further evidence that we are delivering this."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The children, staff and parents at the primary school located at Stockwell Road in Knaresborough were also delighted that the SATS results in the key measure of the combined score (calculated by which children achieve at least the age related result in all three tests) was also well above the national average.

Mr Hope added: “To achieve this standard in all tests is an incredible achievement and highlights the very high standards of teaching seen throughout our school.”

In addition to their best ever Yr6 SAT scores, the school also achieved higher than national scores for every statutory test, including the Yr1 phonics check, the Yr2 SATs and the Yr4 multiplication test.

Every single teacher and teaching assistant has played their part is supporting the children to achieve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Hope said: “The incredible work ethic from the children at the school has been seen all year with many of the Yr6 asking to attend after school math's club.”

St John's C of E Primary School prides itself in forging a strong partnership between school and home.

It works closely with families and the local community in all it does.