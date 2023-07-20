News you can trust since 1836
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Driver who killed former Hollyoaks actress Frankie Hough jailed
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time

'Incredible achievement' as children, staff and parents celebrate Knaresborough school's best-ever SATS results

A proud headteacher has hailed the “incredible” work of everyone at a Knaresborough school as it celebrates its best-ever SATS results.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 20th Jul 2023, 09:49 BST- 2 min read
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 09:50 BST

Alex Hope, headteacher of St John's C of E Primary School, said the whole school was over the moon to see that all their hard work paid off with the Yr6 results showing they are well above the national average for reading, writing and maths.

"This year, the school has achieved its best results and has continued to improve year on year,” said Mr Hope.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It is above the national average for every measure within the statutory tests.

"The whole school was over the moon" - Alex Hope, headteacher of St John's C of E Primary School in Knaresborough with staff and pupils. (Picture contributed)"The whole school was over the moon" - Alex Hope, headteacher of St John's C of E Primary School in Knaresborough with staff and pupils. (Picture contributed)
"The whole school was over the moon" - Alex Hope, headteacher of St John's C of E Primary School in Knaresborough with staff and pupils. (Picture contributed)
Most Popular

"I am delighted that all the hard work and dedication has paid off for our children.

"It was a pleasure to see their faces when they saw how well they had done.

"Our school prides itself on its vision of ensuring our children flourish academically and this is further evidence that we are delivering this."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The children, staff and parents at the primary school located at Stockwell Road in Knaresborough were also delighted that the SATS results in the key measure of the combined score (calculated by which children achieve at least the age related result in all three tests) was also well above the national average.

Mr Hope added: “To achieve this standard in all tests is an incredible achievement and highlights the very high standards of teaching seen throughout our school.”

In addition to their best ever Yr6 SAT scores, the school also achieved higher than national scores for every statutory test, including the Yr1 phonics check, the Yr2 SATs and the Yr4 multiplication test.

Every single teacher and teaching assistant has played their part is supporting the children to achieve.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Hope said: “The incredible work ethic from the children at the school has been seen all year with many of the Yr6 asking to attend after school math's club.”

St John's C of E Primary School prides itself in forging a strong partnership between school and home.

It works closely with families and the local community in all it does.

More information on the school at: https://www.ksjprimaryschool.org/

Related topics:KnaresboroughSt John's