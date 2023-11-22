A gifted young musician has performed with the renowned BBC Symphony Orchestra in London after being selected as one of the UK’s most talented young musicians.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Year 11 Ripon Grammar School student, Tom Hughes, who plays the French horn, was chosen to play alongside some of the country’s finest musicians at London’s Maida Vale Studios at the end of October.

The 16-year-old described it as his proudest achievement:

He said:“It was inspiring to play alongside principal players of the BBC Symphony Orchestra and be in the presence of musicians with such phenomenal abilities.”

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tom Hughes played with the BBC Symphony Orchestra after being selected as one of the UK's top young musicians.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom, from Ripon, began playing the horn five years ago, having started learning with teacher Catherine Hewitt when he joined Ripon Grammar School in Year 7.

He said:“Taking up the horn was initially my mum's idea. I used to sing a lot in primary school, and good singers often have the potential to become good horn players.”

Having been selected for the Awards for Young Musicians charity programme – which offers up to £100,000 in grants each year to exceptional young musicians - he has been awarded a bursary in addition to many performance opportunities.

He said:“I really enjoy playing in an orchestra.

“My three favourite works I have played with orchestras are R Strauss Ein Heldenleben, Shostakovich Symphony no.5, and Humperdinck Hansel and Gretel Overture,”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom achieved a distinction in his Associated Board of the Royal Schools of Music grade 7 French horn exam last year and is now working towards his grade 8.

Tom, who plans to study for a performance degree at music college, has ambitions to join the National Youth Orchestra in sixth form when he will take A-levels in music, English literature and history.

He said: “The biggest challenge I’ve faced musically is nerves.

“This is something I am slowly overcoming the more I perform. I’m very grateful for the solo/ensemble performance opportunities given by the Ripon Grammar department.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am inspired on a weekly basis by my teacher Catherine Hewitt. It’s fascinating to hear about her experiences at music college and principal positions she has held in professional orchestras.