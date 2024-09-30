We take a look at when secondary schools in Harrogate, Knaresborough, Ripon, Wetherby and Nidderdale will be hosting their 2024 open daysWe take a look at when secondary schools in Harrogate, Knaresborough, Ripon, Wetherby and Nidderdale will be hosting their 2024 open days
IN PICTURES: This is when secondary schools in Harrogate, Knaresborough, Ripon, Wetherby and Nidderdale will be hosting their 2024 open days

By Lucy Chappell
Published 30th Sep 2024, 16:07 BST
It’s that time of year when secondary schools will be opening their doors to welcome the next cohort of Year 7 pupils at their open days.

These events are designed to help families decide which high school will be the preferred choice for children moving from Year 6 in September 2025.

Parents have until Thursday, October 31, 2024, to submit their secondary school applications, which you can do here - and our high schools across the district will be presenting potential pupils with a flavour of what their setting is like at their official open day over the next few weeks.

This is when secondary schools across the Harrogate district will be hosting their open days...

Saturday 16 November - 8:30am till 12:30pm

1. Ashville College

Saturday 12 October - 11:30am till 3:15pm

2. St Aidan's Church of England High School

Thursday 10 October - 5:30pm till 8:30pm

3. King James's School

Saturday 5 October - 9am till 11am and 11:30am till 1:30pm

4. Harrogate Grammar School

