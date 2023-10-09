News you can trust since 1836
IN PICTURES: This is how every secondary school in the Harrogate district was rated in their last Ofsted inspection

We have taken a look at how all of the secondary schools are performing and reveal how they were rated during their last Ofsted inspection.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 9th Oct 2023, 16:15 BST

The closing date to apply for secondary school places is just around the corner (31 October) so we have taken a look at how all of the schools across the Harrogate district were rated during their latest Ofsted inspection…

To apply for a secondary school place, visit https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/education-and-learning/school-admissions/starting-secondary-school

*Harrogate Ladies’ College and Ashville College are not rated by Ofsted

Harrogate Grammar School on Arthurs Avenue in Harrogate was rated 'OUTSTANDING' in May 2022

1. Harrogate Grammar School

Harrogate Grammar School on Arthurs Avenue in Harrogate was rated 'OUTSTANDING' in May 2022 Photo: Archive

Outwood Academy Ripon on Clotherholme Road in Ripon was rated 'OUTSTANDING' in May 2022

2. Outwood Academy Ripon

Outwood Academy Ripon on Clotherholme Road in Ripon was rated 'OUTSTANDING' in May 2022 Photo: Tom McGourty

St John Fisher Catholic High School on Hookstone Drive in Harrogate was rated 'GOOD' in February 2023

3. St John Fisher Catholic High School

St John Fisher Catholic High School on Hookstone Drive in Harrogate was rated 'GOOD' in February 2023 Photo: Marcus Corazzi

St Aidan's Church of England High School on Oatlands Drive in Harrogate was rated 'GOOD' in May 2022

4. St Aidan's Church of England High School

St Aidan's Church of England High School on Oatlands Drive in Harrogate was rated 'GOOD' in May 2022 Photo: Archive

