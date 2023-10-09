IN PICTURES: This is how every secondary school in the Harrogate district was rated in their last Ofsted inspection
We have taken a look at how all of the secondary schools are performing and reveal how they were rated during their last Ofsted inspection.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 9th Oct 2023, 16:15 BST
The closing date to apply for secondary school places is just around the corner (31 October) so we have taken a look at how all of the schools across the Harrogate district were rated during their latest Ofsted inspection…
To apply for a secondary school place, visit https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/education-and-learning/school-admissions/starting-secondary-school
*Harrogate Ladies’ College and Ashville College are not rated by Ofsted
1 / 3