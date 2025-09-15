IN PICTURES: The best state secondary schools in the Harrogate district as revealed in The Telegraph's 2025 league table

We take a look at the best state secondary schools in the Harrogate district as revealed in The Telegraph's 2025 league tableplaceholder image
By Lucy Chappell
Published 15th Sep 2025, 16:05 BST
The best secondary schools across the Harrogate district have been named in The Telegraph's 2025 league table.

With Ofsted no longer publishing single-word ratings, The Telegraph has created a new secondary school league table for 2025.

This ranking uses a unique 40-point scoring system built on ten key indicators, including attainment, class sizes and progress.

It allows parents to see how schools in the Harrogate district compare against national standards.

The schools listed achieved a rating of ‘Very Good’, ‘Good’ or ‘Fair’.

This data is from the 2023/24 academic year.

For more information, visit https://www.telegraph.co.uk/education-and-careers/uk-secondary-school-rankings-gcse-maths-english/

This school received a rating of 'Very Good' in the report by The Telegraph, with a score of 39/40 and an Attainment 8 score of 69.1

1. Ripon Grammar School, Ripon

This school received a rating of 'Very Good' in the report by The Telegraph, with a score of 39/40 and an Attainment 8 score of 69.1 Photo: Archive

This school received a rating of 'Very Good' in the report by The Telegraph, with a score of 36/40 and an Attainment 8 score of 57.9

2. St Aidan's Church of England High School, Harrogate

This school received a rating of 'Very Good' in the report by The Telegraph, with a score of 36/40 and an Attainment 8 score of 57.9 Photo: Archive

This school received a rating of 'Very Good' in the report by The Telegraph, with a score of 35/40 and an Attainment 8 score of 56.1

3. Harrogate Grammar School, Harrogate

This school received a rating of 'Very Good' in the report by The Telegraph, with a score of 35/40 and an Attainment 8 score of 56.1 Photo: Archive

This school received a rating of 'Very Good' in the report by The Telegraph, with a score of 34/40 and an Attainment 8 score of 54.1

4. Boston Spa Academy, Wetherby

This school received a rating of 'Very Good' in the report by The Telegraph, with a score of 34/40 and an Attainment 8 score of 54.1 Photo: Archive

