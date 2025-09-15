IN PICTURES: The best state secondary schools in the Harrogate district as revealed in The Telegraph's 2025 league table

With Ofsted no longer publishing single-word ratings, The Telegraph has created a new secondary school league table for 2025.

This ranking uses a unique 40-point scoring system built on ten key indicators, including attainment, class sizes and progress.

It allows parents to see how schools in the Harrogate district compare against national standards.

The schools listed achieved a rating of ‘Very Good’, ‘Good’ or ‘Fair’.

This data is from the 2023/24 academic year.

For more information, visit https://www.telegraph.co.uk/education-and-careers/uk-secondary-school-rankings-gcse-maths-english/

1 . Ripon Grammar School, Ripon This school received a rating of 'Very Good' in the report by The Telegraph, with a score of 39/40 and an Attainment 8 score of 69.1 Photo: Archive Photo Sales

2 . St Aidan's Church of England High School, Harrogate This school received a rating of 'Very Good' in the report by The Telegraph, with a score of 36/40 and an Attainment 8 score of 57.9 Photo: Archive Photo Sales

3 . Harrogate Grammar School, Harrogate This school received a rating of 'Very Good' in the report by The Telegraph, with a score of 35/40 and an Attainment 8 score of 56.1 Photo: Archive Photo Sales