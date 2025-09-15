IN PICTURES: The best secondary schools in the Harrogate district as revealed in The Telegraph's 2025 league table

With Ofsted no longer publishing single-word ratings, The Telegraph has created a new secondary school league table for 2025.
This ranking uses a unique 40-point scoring system built on ten key indicators, including attainment, class sizes and progress.
It allows parents to see how schools in the Harrogate district compare against national standards.
The schools listed achieved a rating of ‘Very Good’, ‘Good’ or ‘Fair’.
This data is from the 2023/24 academic year.
1. Ripon Grammar School, Ripon
This school received a rating of 'Very Good' in the report by The Telegraph, with a score of 39/40 and an Attainment 8 score of 69.1 Photo: Archive
2. St Aidan's Church of England High School, Harrogate
This school received a rating of 'Very Good' in the report by The Telegraph, with a score of 36/40 and an Attainment 8 score of 57.9 Photo: Archive
3. Harrogate Grammar School, Harrogate
This school received a rating of 'Very Good' in the report by The Telegraph, with a score of 35/40 and an Attainment 8 score of 56.1 Photo: Archive
4. Boston Spa Academy, Wetherby
This school received a rating of 'Very Good' in the report by The Telegraph, with a score of 34/40 and an Attainment 8 score of 54.1 Photo: Archive