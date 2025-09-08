IN PICTURES: The best-performing secondary schools in the Harrogate district according to official league tables

The government’s preliminary performance figures for secondary schools were released at the beginning of the year.

Using this data, we’ve ranked the top secondary schools across the Harrogate district for the 2023/24 school year - based on their latest Progress 8 scores.

This is a unique figure based on GCSE results and other student achievements, which demonstrates how well a secondary school’s pupils developed their skills compared to peers starting from similar primary schools nationwide.

We’ve selected the secondary schools that have a score above 0 and are considered to be ‘average’ or above.

For more information, visit https://www.gov.uk/school-performance-tables

1 . St Aidan's Church of England High School This school has a Progress 8 score of 0.72 and is 'well above average'

2 . Ripon Grammar School This school has a Progress 8 score of 0.72 and is 'well above average'

3 . St John Fisher Catholic High School This school has a Progress 8 score of 0.59 and is 'well above average'

4 . Boston Spa Academy This school has a Progress 8 score of 0.56 and is 'well above average'