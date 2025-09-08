We take a look at the best-performing secondary schools in the Harrogate district according to official league tablesplaceholder image
IN PICTURES: The best-performing secondary schools in the Harrogate district according to official league tables

By Lucy Chappell
Published 8th Sep 2025, 16:05 BST
The best-performing secondary schools in the Harrogate district have been named in the latest official league tables.

The government’s preliminary performance figures for secondary schools were released at the beginning of the year.

Using this data, we’ve ranked the top secondary schools across the Harrogate district for the 2023/24 school year - based on their latest Progress 8 scores.

This is a unique figure based on GCSE results and other student achievements, which demonstrates how well a secondary school’s pupils developed their skills compared to peers starting from similar primary schools nationwide.

We’ve selected the secondary schools that have a score above 0 and are considered to be ‘average’ or above.

For more information, visit https://www.gov.uk/school-performance-tables

This school has a Progress 8 score of 0.72 and is 'well above average'

1. St Aidan's Church of England High School

This school has a Progress 8 score of 0.72 and is 'well above average' Photo: Archive

This school has a Progress 8 score of 0.72 and is 'well above average'

2. Ripon Grammar School

This school has a Progress 8 score of 0.72 and is 'well above average' Photo: Archive

This school has a Progress 8 score of 0.59 and is 'well above average'

3. St John Fisher Catholic High School

This school has a Progress 8 score of 0.59 and is 'well above average' Photo: Archive

This school has a Progress 8 score of 0.56 and is 'well above average'

4. Boston Spa Academy

This school has a Progress 8 score of 0.56 and is 'well above average' Photo: Archive

