IN PICTURES: The best-performing secondary schools in the Harrogate district according to new official league tables

The government’s brand new preliminary performance figures for secondary schools have been released.
Using this data, we’ve ranked the top secondary schools across the Harrogate district for the 2023/24 school year - based on their latest Progress 8 scores.
This is a unique figure based on GCSE results and other student achievements, which demonstrates how well a secondary school’s pupils developed their skills compared to peers starting from similar primary schools nationwide.
We’ve selected the secondary schools that have a score above 0 and are considered to be ‘average’ or above.
For more information, visit https://www.gov.uk/school-performance-tables
Ahead of secondary school offer day on March 3, we take a look at the schools across the district that excelled in the previous academic year...
