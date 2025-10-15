IN PICTURES: The 33 highest-achieving primary schools in the Harrogate district - with next year's applications open now

Across the Harrogate district, parents of children as young as three will already be looking ahead at primary school options for next year.

Although the 2025/26 school year has only just begun, applications for a place at a state-funded primary school for 2026/27 are open now.

While families have until January to get these in, many schools are already hosting open days and visits for next year’s new starters.

With this in mind, we have taken a look at the highest-achieving primary schools in the Harrogate district.

It is based on the proportion of pupils at each school who completed Year 6 in the most recent school year (currently 2023/24) and achieved the Government’s expected standards in reading, writing, and mathematics.

According to the data, the Local Authority average is 58 per cent, while the England average is 61 per cent.

In this piece, we have included all of the state primary schools that achieved above the North Yorkshire average of 58 per cent.

These are the 33 schools from across the Harrogate district that came out on top…

For more information, visit https://www.compare-school-performance.service.gov.uk/

Beckwithshaw Community Primary School In the 2023/24 school year, 92 per cent of pupils met the Government's expected standards in reading, writing, and mathematics

All Saints Church of England Primary School In the 2023/24 school year, 88 per cent of pupils met the Government's expected standards in reading, writing, and mathematics

Birstwith Church of England Primary School In the 2023/24 school year, 88 per cent of pupils met the Government's expected standards in reading, writing, and mathematics