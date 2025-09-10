We take a look at the 19 best primary schools in the Harrogate district as revealed in The Telegraph's 2025 league tableplaceholder image
We take a look at the 19 best primary schools in the Harrogate district as revealed in The Telegraph's 2025 league table

IN PICTURES: The 19 best primary schools in the Harrogate district as revealed in The Telegraph's 2025 league table

By Lucy Chappell
Published 10th Sep 2025, 16:05 BST
The best primary schools across the Harrogate district have been named in The Telegraph's 2025 league table.

With Ofsted no longer publishing single-word ratings, The Telegraph has created a new primary school league table for 2025.

This ranking uses a unique 40-point scoring system built on ten key indicators, including exam results, class sizes, and pupil progress.

It allows parents to see how schools in the Harrogate district compare against national standards.

The schools listed achieved a rating of ‘Very Good’ or ‘Good’.

This data is from the 2023/24 academic year.

For more information, visit https://www.telegraph.co.uk/education-and-careers/uk-primary-school-rankings-reading-writing/

This school received a rating of 'Very Good' in the report by The Telegraph, with a score of 37/40 and an average Key Stage 2 score of 109.3

1. St Edward's Catholic Primary School, Wetherby

This school received a rating of 'Very Good' in the report by The Telegraph, with a score of 37/40 and an average Key Stage 2 score of 109.3 Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
This school received a rating of 'Very Good' in the report by The Telegraph, with a score of 37/40 and an average Key Stage 2 score of 108.3

2. Beckwithshaw Primary School, Harrogate

This school received a rating of 'Very Good' in the report by The Telegraph, with a score of 37/40 and an average Key Stage 2 score of 108.3 Photo: Archive

Photo Sales
This school received a rating of 'Very Good' in the report by The Telegraph, with a score of 36/40 and an average Key Stage 2 score of 107.3

3. Bramham Primary School, Wetherby

This school received a rating of 'Very Good' in the report by The Telegraph, with a score of 36/40 and an average Key Stage 2 score of 107.3 Photo: Archive

Photo Sales
This school received a rating of 'Very Good' in the report by The Telegraph, with a score of 35/40 and an average Key Stage 2 score of 109

4. St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, Harrogate

This school received a rating of 'Very Good' in the report by The Telegraph, with a score of 35/40 and an average Key Stage 2 score of 109 Photo: Archive

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:The TelegraphHarrogateOfsted
News you can trust since 1836
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice