IN PICTURES: The 19 best primary schools in the Harrogate district as revealed in The Telegraph's 2025 league table

With Ofsted no longer publishing single-word ratings, The Telegraph has created a new primary school league table for 2025.

This ranking uses a unique 40-point scoring system built on ten key indicators, including exam results, class sizes, and pupil progress.

It allows parents to see how schools in the Harrogate district compare against national standards.

The schools listed achieved a rating of ‘Very Good’ or ‘Good’.

This data is from the 2023/24 academic year.

For more information, visit https://www.telegraph.co.uk/education-and-careers/uk-primary-school-rankings-reading-writing/

1 . St Edward's Catholic Primary School, Wetherby This school received a rating of 'Very Good' in the report by The Telegraph, with a score of 37/40 and an average Key Stage 2 score of 109.3

2 . Beckwithshaw Primary School, Harrogate This school received a rating of 'Very Good' in the report by The Telegraph, with a score of 37/40 and an average Key Stage 2 score of 108.3

3 . Bramham Primary School, Wetherby This school received a rating of 'Very Good' in the report by The Telegraph, with a score of 36/40 and an average Key Stage 2 score of 107.3