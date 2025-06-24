IN PICTURES: Take a look at these 21 brilliant photos from proms at schools across the Harrogate district over the years

We take a look at 21 brilliant photos from proms at schools across the Harrogate district over the yearsplaceholder image
By Lucy Chappell
Published 24th Jun 2025, 16:05 BST
We have taken a look through our archives and found these brilliant photos of pupils enjoying their school prom over the years.

Do you recognise any familiar faces?

Send in your pictures by emailing them to [email protected]

Harrogate Grammar School in 2008 - Nayab Sharp, Katie Millican, Alice Lilly and George Watts

Harrogate Grammar School in 2008 - Nayab Sharp, Katie Millican, Alice Lilly and George Watts Photo: Adrian Murray

Ripon Grammar School in 2019

Ripon Grammar School in 2019 Photo: Archive

St Aidan's Church of England High School in 2010 - Joel Metcalf, Simon Williams, Paul Macaulay, Alex Wilson, Emily Smith, Sam Croft back, Lorna Kennett, Claire Smith and Ben Knowles

St Aidan's Church of England High School in 2010 - Joel Metcalf, Simon Williams, Paul Macaulay, Alex Wilson, Emily Smith, Sam Croft back, Lorna Kennett, Claire Smith and Ben Knowles Photo: Alison Raven

St John Fisher Catholic High School in 2010

St John Fisher Catholic High School in 2010 Photo: Archive

