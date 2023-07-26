IN PICTURES: Ripon Grammar Students say goodbye amidst laughter and tears as they face bright new futures
Ripon Grammar students enjoy an emotional leavers’ celebration assembly as they looked forward to bright futures and received words of encouragement from head of year Natasha Colville-Robins.
By Natasha Audsley
Published 26th Jul 2023, 16:25 BST
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 16:31 BST
Mrs Colville-Robins, Head of Year 11, reflected on her first year in the position and as she gave some words of advice for the future she told students ‘every one of you has made me so proud’.
Students delivered various performances as they said their goodbyes and began to look forward to the opportunities ahead.
Take a look at these 16 heart-warming pictures including an assembly full of emotionally charged performances, speeches and well-rehearsed farewells.
