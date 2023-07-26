News you can trust since 1836
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67

IN PICTURES: Ripon Grammar Students say goodbye amidst laughter and tears as they face bright new futures

Ripon Grammar students enjoy an emotional leavers’ celebration assembly as they looked forward to bright futures and received words of encouragement from head of year Natasha Colville-Robins.
By Natasha Audsley
Published 26th Jul 2023, 16:25 BST
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 16:31 BST

Mrs Colville-Robins, Head of Year 11, reflected on her first year in the position and as she gave some words of advice for the future she told students ‘every one of you has made me so proud’.

Students delivered various performances as they said their goodbyes and began to look forward to the opportunities ahead.

Take a look at these 16 heart-warming pictures including an assembly full of emotionally charged performances, speeches and well-rehearsed farewells.

Year 11 students at Ripon Grammar School say their farewells during a celebratory leavers' assembly, which was filled with both laughter and tears.

1. Ripon Grammar School leavers

Year 11 students at Ripon Grammar School say their farewells during a celebratory leavers' assembly, which was filled with both laughter and tears. Photo: Ripon Grammar School

Photo Sales
Head of Year 11 Mrs Natasha Colville-Robins offered some words of advice to the departing students preparing for the next stages in their lives.

2. Ripon Grammar Leavers

Head of Year 11 Mrs Natasha Colville-Robins offered some words of advice to the departing students preparing for the next stages in their lives. Photo: Ripon Grammar School

Photo Sales
Mrs Colville-Robins said: "Remember the many talents you all have and always strive to achieve great things.

3. Ripon Grammar School leavers

Mrs Colville-Robins said: "Remember the many talents you all have and always strive to achieve great things. Photo: Ripon Grammar School

Photo Sales
Mrs Colville-Robins said: "Set yourselves high expectations and work hard to achieve your goals."

4. Ripon Grammar School

Mrs Colville-Robins said: "Set yourselves high expectations and work hard to achieve your goals." Photo: Ripon Grammar School leavers

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5