IN PICTURES: Here are 51 photos of primary school leavers from across Harrogate, Knaresborough, Ripon, Wetherby and Nidderdale

By Lucy Chappell
Published 4th Jul 2025, 06:00 BST
Year 6 pupils across the Harrogate district are saying goodbye to their classmates and teachers as they move up to ‘big school’ in September.

To mark the occasion, the Harrogate Advertiser series invited all primary school from across the district to share pictures of their Year 6 leavers for a special supplement which is available to buy in the July 3 edition of our newspaper.

If you missed it and would like to order a copy, call our newspaper sales team on 0844 2920216.

Aspin Park Academy

1. SCHOOL LEAVERS 2025

Aspin Park Academy Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Beckwithshaw Primary School

2. SCHOOL LEAVERS 2025

Beckwithshaw Primary School Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Belmont Grosvenor School

3. SCHOOL LEAVERS 2025

Belmont Grosvenor School Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Birstwith Church of England Primary School

4. SCHOOL LEAVERS 2025

Birstwith Church of England Primary School Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 15
Next Page
