We take a look at 36 fantastic photos of pupils looking fabulous at proms across the Harrogate districtWe take a look at 36 fantastic photos of pupils looking fabulous at proms across the Harrogate district
We take a look at 36 fantastic photos of pupils looking fabulous at proms across the Harrogate district

IN PICTURES: Here are 36 fantastic photos of pupils looking fabulous at proms across the Harrogate district

By Lucy Chappell
Published 3rd Jul 2024, 16:09 BST
It’s prom season and schools across the district have been sending in their photos of their pupils looking fabulous.

With exams done and dusted, youngsters across the district have donned their gladrags to celebrate the end of their time at school.

Send in your pictures to [email protected]

Harrogate Ladies' College - Sophie Ingham-Barrow, Martha Shackleton, Helena Kitchingman, Nini Kutateladze, Erin Hatfield and Gwyneth Kamga Yao Tchikaya

1. PROM

Harrogate Ladies' College - Sophie Ingham-Barrow, Martha Shackleton, Helena Kitchingman, Nini Kutateladze, Erin Hatfield and Gwyneth Kamga Yao TchikayaPhoto: Submitted

Photo Sales
Harrogate Grammar School - Year 11

2. PROM

Harrogate Grammar School - Year 11Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
St Aidan's Church of England High School

3. PROM

St Aidan's Church of England High SchoolPhoto: Submitted

Photo Sales
Harrogate Ladies' College - Sami Brierley, Freya Hatfield, Erin Hatfield and Gwyneth Kamga Yao Tchikaya

4. PROM

Harrogate Ladies' College - Sami Brierley, Freya Hatfield, Erin Hatfield and Gwyneth Kamga Yao TchikayaPhoto: Submitted

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:Harrogate

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.