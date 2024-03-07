Thousands of children across the district went to school dressed as their favourite characters for World Book Day on Thursday.
The day aims to encourage reading for pleasure amongst children and is promoted in more than 100 countries around the globe.
Pupils at Summerbridge Primary School dressed up as their favourite book characters Photo: Sarah Verity
Pupils at Beckwithshaw Community Primary School dressed up as their favourite book characters Photo: Samantha Randall
Pupils at Kettlesing Felliscliffe Primary School dressed up as their favourite book characters Photo: Samantha Randall
Marley (aged eight) dressed up as Gangsta Granny Photo: Dale Lowrie