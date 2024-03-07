We take a look at 27 brilliant photos of children across the Harrogate district dressed up as their favourite characters to celebrate World Book Day 2024We take a look at 27 brilliant photos of children across the Harrogate district dressed up as their favourite characters to celebrate World Book Day 2024
IN PICTURES: Here are 27 brilliant photos of children across the Harrogate district dressed up as their favourite characters to celebrate World Book Day 2024

Youngsters across the Harrogate district got into the spirit of World Book Day by dressing up as their favourite characters.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 7th Mar 2024, 16:15 GMT

Thousands of children across the district went to school dressed as their favourite characters for World Book Day on Thursday.

The day aims to encourage reading for pleasure amongst children and is promoted in more than 100 countries around the globe.

Pupils at Summerbridge Primary School dressed up as their favourite book characters

1. WORLD BOOK DAY 2024

Pupils at Summerbridge Primary School dressed up as their favourite book characters Photo: Sarah Verity

Pupils at Beckwithshaw Community Primary School dressed up as their favourite book characters

2. WORLD BOOK DAY 2024

Pupils at Beckwithshaw Community Primary School dressed up as their favourite book characters Photo: Samantha Randall

Pupils at Kettlesing Felliscliffe Primary School dressed up as their favourite book characters

3. WORLD BOOK DAY 2024

Pupils at Kettlesing Felliscliffe Primary School dressed up as their favourite book characters Photo: Samantha Randall

Marley (aged eight) dressed up as Gangsta Granny

4. WORLD BOOK DAY 2024

Marley (aged eight) dressed up as Gangsta Granny Photo: Dale Lowrie

