IN PICTURES: Here are 25 photos of primary school leavers from across the Harrogate district over the years

We have taken a look back through our archives and found these brilliant pictures of primary school leavers from across the district over the years.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 6th Jul 2023, 14:39 BST

Year 6 pupils will soon be saying goodbye to their classmates as they move up to ‘big school’ in September.

We take a look at 25 pictures of primary school leavers from across the Harrogate district – can you spot any familiar faces?

Send in your pictures to [email protected]

Beckwithshaw Primary School in 2004

1. LEAVERS

Beckwithshaw Primary School in 2004 Photo: Steve Race

Belmont Grosvenor School in 2013

2. LEAVERS

Belmont Grosvenor School in 2013 Photo: Marcus Corazzi

Birstwith Primary School in 2006

3. LEAVERS

Birstwith Primary School in 2006 Photo: Marcus Corazzi

Brackenfield School in 2011

4. LEAVERS

Brackenfield School in 2011 Photo: Marcus Corazzi

