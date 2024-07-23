We take a look at 24 photos of primary school leavers from across Harrogate, Knaresborough, Ripon, Nidderdale and WetherbyWe take a look at 24 photos of primary school leavers from across Harrogate, Knaresborough, Ripon, Nidderdale and Wetherby
By Lucy Chappell
Published 23rd Jul 2024, 16:10 BST
Year 6 pupils across the district are saying goodbye to their classmates and teachers as they move up to ‘big school’ in September.

To mark the occasion, the Harrogate Advertiser series invited all primary schools from across the district to share their pictures of their Year 6 leavers for a special supplement which is available to buy in the July 18 edition of our newspaper.

North Stainley Church of England Primary School

1. PRIMARY SCHOOL LEAVERS 2024

North Stainley Church of England Primary SchoolPhoto: Submitted

Oatlands Junior School

2. PRIMARY SCHOOL LEAVERS 2024

Oatlands Junior SchoolPhoto: Submitted

Oatlands Junior School

3. PRIMARY SCHOOL LEAVERS 2024

Oatlands Junior SchoolPhoto: Submitted

Oatlands Junior School

4. PRIMARY SCHOOL LEAVERS 2024

Oatlands Junior SchoolPhoto: Submitted

