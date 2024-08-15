We take a look at 23 brilliant photos of pupils celebrating their A-level results at schools across the Harrogate districtWe take a look at 23 brilliant photos of pupils celebrating their A-level results at schools across the Harrogate district
We take a look at 23 brilliant photos of pupils celebrating their A-level results at schools across the Harrogate district

By Lucy Chappell
Published 15th Aug 2024, 16:05 BST
It’s A-level results day so here is a selection of pictures of pupils at schools across the Harrogate district celebrating their achievements.

Send in your pictures to [email protected]

Coral Watt, of Ripon Grammar School, has won a scholarship at Fleetwood Nautical Campus after gaining A, B and C in her A-level results

Coral Watt, of Ripon Grammar School, has won a scholarship at Fleetwood Nautical Campus after gaining A, B and C in her A-level results

Pupils at the Associated Sixth Form of St Aidan’s and St John Fisher celebrating their A-level results

Pupils at the Associated Sixth Form of St Aidan's and St John Fisher celebrating their A-level results

Pupils at Harrogate Grammar School celebrating their fantastic A-level results

Pupils at Harrogate Grammar School celebrating their fantastic A-level results

Patrick Fleming and Eva Bailey, of Rossett School, celebrating their fantastic A-level results

Patrick Fleming and Eva Bailey, of Rossett School, celebrating their fantastic A-level results

