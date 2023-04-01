News you can trust since 1836
IN PICTURES: Here are 21 pictures of sports teams from primary and secondary schools across the Harrogate district

From football to netball, to rugby and cross country, youngsters at schools across the Harrogate district enjoy a variety of sports activities.

By Lucy Chappell
Published 1st Apr 2023, 11:30 BST

We asked schools to share their photos of their dedicated sports teams and their amazing members, some of which are competing at national level, representing not only their schools, but also the whole district

Here are 21 pictures of school sports teams from across the region – do you recognise anyone?

Send in your pictures by emailing them to [email protected]

St Aidan's Church of England High School - Year 10 Girls Cross Country team

1. SCHOOL SPORTS TEAMS

St Aidan's Church of England High School - Year 10 Girls Cross Country team Photo: St Aidan's Church of England High School

Harrogate Grammar School - U12 Boys Football team

2. SCHOOL SPORTS TEAMS

Harrogate Grammar School - U12 Boys Football team Photo: Harrogate Grammar School

St Aidan's Church of England High School - Year 11 Boys Basketball team

3. SCHOOL SPORTS TEAMS

St Aidan's Church of England High School - Year 11 Boys Basketball team Photo: St Aidan's Church of England High School

Harrogate Ladies' College - U16 Girls Netball team

4. SCHOOL SPORTS TEAMS

Harrogate Ladies' College - U16 Girls Netball team Photo: Harrogate Ladies' College

