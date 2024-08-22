1. GCSE RESULTS DAY 2024
Pupils at Ripon Grammar School celebrating their fantastic GCSE results Photo: Ripon Grammar School
2. GCSE RESULTS DAY 2024
Pupils at St Aidan's Church of England High School celebrating their brilliant GCSE results Photo: St Aidan's Church of England High School
3. GCSE RESULTS DAY 2024
Pupils at Harrogate Grammar School celebrating their incredible GCSE results Photo: Harrogate Grammar School
4. GCSE RESULTS DAY 2024
Mrs Sylvia Brett, Principle at Harrogate Ladies' College, and students celebrating their magnificent GCSE results Photo: Harrogate Ladies' College
