IN PICTURES: Here are 20 photos of primary school starters from across the Harrogate district over the years
We have taken a look through our archives and found these brilliant pictures of school starters from across the district over the years.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 7th Sep 2023, 16:04 BST
Children across the district have been heading back to school this week, with some starting school for the very first time
Here we take a look at 20 pictures of primary school starters from across the Harrogate district over the years...
Can you spot any familiar faces?
