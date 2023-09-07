News you can trust since 1836
BREAKING
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Victims named following collision on major road between Harrogate and Ripon
We take a look at 20 photos of primary school starters from across the Harrogate district over the yearsWe take a look at 20 photos of primary school starters from across the Harrogate district over the years
We take a look at 20 photos of primary school starters from across the Harrogate district over the years

IN PICTURES: Here are 20 photos of primary school starters from across the Harrogate district over the years

We have taken a look through our archives and found these brilliant pictures of school starters from across the district over the years.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 7th Sep 2023, 16:04 BST

Children across the district have been heading back to school this week, with some starting school for the very first time

Here we take a look at 20 pictures of primary school starters from across the Harrogate district over the years...

Can you spot any familiar faces?

Spofforth Church of England Primary School in 2008

1. RETRO

Spofforth Church of England Primary School in 2008 Photo: Marcus Corazzi

Photo Sales
Highfield Prep School in 2004

2. RETRO

Highfield Prep School in 2004 Photo: Marcus Corazzi

Photo Sales
Killinghall Church of England Primary School in 2001

3. RETRO

Killinghall Church of England Primary School in 2001 Photo: Marcus Corazzi.

Photo Sales
Follifoot Church of England Primary School in 2012

4. RETRO

Follifoot Church of England Primary School in 2012 Photo: Marcus Corazzi

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Harrogate