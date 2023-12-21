News you can trust since 1836
BREAKING
We take a look at 19 photos of children in Christmas nativity plays at schools across the Harrogate districtWe take a look at 19 photos of children in Christmas nativity plays at schools across the Harrogate district
We take a look at 19 photos of children in Christmas nativity plays at schools across the Harrogate district

IN PICTURES: Here are 19 photos of children in Christmas nativity plays at schools across the Harrogate district

It's that time of year again – children have been dressing up and putting on a show for their families in the school nativity.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 21st Dec 2023, 16:09 GMT

Don’t miss this weeks edition (Thursday, December 21) of the Harrogate Advertiser series featuring youngsters in their Christmas nativity plays at primary schools in Harrogate, Nidderdale, Knaresborough, Ripon and Wetherby.

Coppice Valley Primary School

1. NATIVITY 2023

Coppice Valley Primary School Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Federation of Follifoot and Spofforth School

2. NATIVITY 2023

Federation of Follifoot and Spofforth School Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Beckwithshaw Community Primary School

3. NATIVITY 2023

Beckwithshaw Community Primary School Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Glasshouses Community Primary School

4. NATIVITY 2023

Glasshouses Community Primary School Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:HarrogateNidderdaleKnaresboroughRiponWetherby