IN PICTURES: Here are 18 photos of primary school starters from across the Harrogate district over the years

We have taken a look through our archives and found these brilliant pictures of school starters from across the district over the years.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 31st Aug 2023, 16:06 BST
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 16:07 BST

Children will be heading back to the classroom next week after the summer holidays, with some starting school for the very first time

Here we take a look at 18 pictures of primary school starters from across the Harrogate district over the years...

Can you spot any familiar faces?

Bilton Grange Primary School in 2006

1. RETRO

Bilton Grange Primary School in 2006 Photo: Marcus Corazzi

Pannal Primary School in 2001

2. RETRO

Pannal Primary School in 2001 Photo: Steve Race

Starbeck Community Primary School in 2009

3. RETRO

Starbeck Community Primary School in 2009 Photo: Marcus Corazzi

New Park Primary Academy in 2002

4. RETRO

New Park Primary Academy in 2002 Photo: Steve Race

