We take a look at 18 photos of primary school leavers from across the Harrogate district over the yearsWe take a look at 18 photos of primary school leavers from across the Harrogate district over the years
We take a look at 18 photos of primary school leavers from across the Harrogate district over the years

IN PICTURES: Here are 18 photos of primary school leavers from across the Harrogate district over the years

We have taken a look back through our archives and found these fantastic photos of primary school leavers from across the district over the years.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 13th Jun 2023, 17:07 BST

Year 6 pupils will soon be saying goodbye to their classmates as they move up to ‘big school’ in September.

We take a look at 18 pictures of primary school leavers from across the Harrogate district – can you spot any familiar faces?

Send in your pictures to [email protected]

Bilton Grange Community Primary School in 2005

1. LEAVERS

Bilton Grange Community Primary School in 2005 Photo: Alison Raven

New Park Primary School in 2011

2. LEAVERS

New Park Primary School in 2011 Photo: Alison Raven

Pannal Primary School in 2004

3. LEAVERS

Pannal Primary School in 2004 Photo: Alison Raven

Rossett Acre Primary School in 2012

4. LEAVERS

Rossett Acre Primary School in 2012 Photo: Marcus Corazzi

