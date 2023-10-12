News you can trust since 1836
IN PICTURES: Here are 18 more photos of new primary school starters from across Harrogate, Knaresborough, Nidderdale, Ripon and Wetherby

It's that time of year again - children are back in the classroom after the summer holidays and some are starting school for the very first time.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 12th Oct 2023, 16:05 BST

If you missed our school starters photo special in last week’s edition (Thursday, October 5) of the Harrogate Advertiser series featuring youngsters at primary schools in Harrogate, Nidderdale, Knaresborough, Ripon and Wetherby, call our newspaper sales team on 0844 2920216

Coppice Valley Primary School

1. SCHOOL STARTERS 2023

Coppice Valley Primary School Photo: Submitted

New Park Primary Academy

2. SCHOOL STARTERS 2023

New Park Primary Academy Photo: Submitted

Tadcaster Primary Academy

3. SCHOOL STARTERS 2023

Tadcaster Primary Academy Photo: Submitted

Markington Church of England Primary School

4. SCHOOL STARTERS 2023

Markington Church of England Primary School Photo: Submitted

