We take a look at 16 more fantastic photos of children across the Harrogate district dressed up as their favourite characters to celebrate World Book Day 2024We take a look at 16 more fantastic photos of children across the Harrogate district dressed up as their favourite characters to celebrate World Book Day 2024
We take a look at 16 more fantastic photos of children across the Harrogate district dressed up as their favourite characters to celebrate World Book Day 2024

IN PICTURES: Here are 16 more fantastic photos of children across the Harrogate district dressed up as their favourite characters to celebrate World Book Day 2024

Youngsters across the Harrogate district got into the spirit of World Book Day by dressing up as their favourite characters.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 11th Mar 2024, 16:10 GMT

Thousands of children across the district went to school dressed as their favourite characters for World Book Day on Thursday.

The day aims to encourage reading for pleasure amongst children and is promoted in more than 100 countries around the globe.

Send your pictures to [email protected] or [email protected]

Pupils at Bilton Grange Primary School dressed up as their favourite book characters

1. WORLD BOOK DAY 2024

Pupils at Bilton Grange Primary School dressed up as their favourite book characters Photo: Helen Ashby-Smith

Photo Sales
Pupils at Ashville College dressed up as their favourite book characters

2. WORLD BOOK DAY 2024

Pupils at Ashville College dressed up as their favourite book characters Photo: Charley Oakes

Photo Sales
Pupils at Birstwith Church of England Primary School dressed up as their favourite book characters

3. WORLD BOOK DAY 2024

Pupils at Birstwith Church of England Primary School dressed up as their favourite book characters Photo: Joanna Graves

Photo Sales
Pupils at St Cuthbert's Church of England Primary School dressed up as their favourite book characters

4. WORLD BOOK DAY 2024

Pupils at St Cuthbert's Church of England Primary School dressed up as their favourite book characters Photo: Nicola Wilkinson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:YoungstersHarrogate