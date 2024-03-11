Thousands of children across the district went to school dressed as their favourite characters for World Book Day on Thursday.
The day aims to encourage reading for pleasure amongst children and is promoted in more than 100 countries around the globe.
Pupils at Bilton Grange Primary School dressed up as their favourite book characters Photo: Helen Ashby-Smith
Pupils at Ashville College dressed up as their favourite book characters Photo: Charley Oakes
Pupils at Birstwith Church of England Primary School dressed up as their favourite book characters Photo: Joanna Graves
Pupils at St Cuthbert's Church of England Primary School dressed up as their favourite book characters Photo: Nicola Wilkinson