IN PICTURES: Fearless Nidderdale primary school children brave the elements building shelters in the Yorkshire Dales

A group of young primary school children from Nidderdale put their survival skills to the test learning how to build shelter from the elements at Nell Bank adventure centre in Ilkley.

Year three and four pupils from St Cuthbert’s and Glasshouses Primary Schools spent two days and one night at Nell Bank outdoor adventure centre in Ilkley, building dens and learning team skills whilst braving the autumn cold and battling the elements.

Nell Bank is on the edge of the Yorkshire Dales and provides children with the opportunity to explore the natural world.

The wide open space gives children a chance to build confidence and develop skills outside of the traditional classroom.

The children took part in the very first ‘Residential’ which was also the first outing of this nature for years three and four.

Executive Headteacher, Nicola Thornber said: “It was the very first night away for most children.

“The aim was to help build resilience, team work and independence skills...and have fun!.

“Impressively, there wasn’t a single complaint, and they enjoyed every minute of it.”

Upper Nidderdale Primary Federation The children built dens using natural materials found in the woods.

Upper Nidderdale Primary Federation The den building was aimed at children working together and developing clear communication skills.

Upper Nidderdale Primary Federation Children worked in small groups, and planned out what they would contribute as individuals as part of a team.