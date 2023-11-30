IN PICTURES: Fearless Nidderdale primary school children brave the elements building shelters in the Yorkshire Dales
Year three and four pupils from St Cuthbert’s and Glasshouses Primary Schools spent two days and one night at Nell Bank outdoor adventure centre in Ilkley, building dens and learning team skills whilst braving the autumn cold and battling the elements.
Nell Bank is on the edge of the Yorkshire Dales and provides children with the opportunity to explore the natural world.
The wide open space gives children a chance to build confidence and develop skills outside of the traditional classroom.
The children took part in the very first ‘Residential’ which was also the first outing of this nature for years three and four.
Executive Headteacher, Nicola Thornber said: “It was the very first night away for most children.
“The aim was to help build resilience, team work and independence skills...and have fun!.
“Impressively, there wasn’t a single complaint, and they enjoyed every minute of it.”