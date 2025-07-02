IN PICTURES: 49 fantastic photos of pupils looking glamorous at proms across the Harrogate district

We take a look at 49 fantastic photos of pupils looking glamorous at proms across the Harrogate districtplaceholder image
By Lucy Chappell
Published 2nd Jul 2025, 16:05 BST
It’s prom season and schools across the district have been sending in their photos of their pupils looking glamourous.

With exams done and dusted, youngsters across the district have donned their gladrags to celebrate the end of their time at school.

Send in your photos to [email protected] or [email protected]

St Aidan's Church of England High School

1. PROM 2025

St Aidan's Church of England High School Photo: Sam Caine

St Aidan's Church of England High School

2. PROM 2025

St Aidan's Church of England High School Photo: Sam Caine

St Aidan's Church of England High School

3. PROM 2025

St Aidan's Church of England High School Photo: Sam Caine

St Aidan's Church of England High School

4. PROM 2025

St Aidan's Church of England High School Photo: Sam Caine

