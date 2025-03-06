IN PICTURES: 25 brilliant photos of children celebrating World Book Day across the Harrogate district

Thousands of children and families across the district showed off their creativity with a host of marvellous costumes.
The day aims to encourage reading for pleasure amongst children and is promoted in more than 100 countries around the globe.
1. WORLD BOOK DAY 2025
Ruby Robinson (aged two) dressed up as Stick Man Photo: Submitted
2. WORLD BOOK DAY 2025
Pupils at Highfield Prep School dressed up as their favourite book characters Photo: Highfield Prep School
3. WORLD BOOK DAY 2025
Pupils at St Peter’s Church of England Primary School dressed up as their favourite book characters Photo: St Peter’s Church of England Primary School
4. WORLD BOOK DAY 2025
Lucas (aged nine) dressed up as Dog Man Photo: Submitted
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.