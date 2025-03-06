We take a look at 25 brilliant photos of children celebrating World Book Day across the Harrogate districtWe take a look at 25 brilliant photos of children celebrating World Book Day across the Harrogate district
We take a look at 25 brilliant photos of children celebrating World Book Day across the Harrogate district

IN PICTURES: 25 brilliant photos of children celebrating World Book Day across the Harrogate district

By Lucy Chappell
Published 6th Mar 2025, 16:26 BST
Updated 6th Mar 2025, 16:32 BST
Youngsters across the Harrogate district got into the spirit of World Book Day by dressing up as their favourite characters.

Thousands of children and families across the district showed off their creativity with a host of marvellous costumes.

The day aims to encourage reading for pleasure amongst children and is promoted in more than 100 countries around the globe.

Send your pictures to [email protected] or [email protected]

Ruby Robinson (aged two) dressed up as Stick Man

1. WORLD BOOK DAY 2025

Ruby Robinson (aged two) dressed up as Stick Man Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Pupils at Highfield Prep School dressed up as their favourite book characters

2. WORLD BOOK DAY 2025

Pupils at Highfield Prep School dressed up as their favourite book characters Photo: Highfield Prep School

Photo Sales
Pupils at St Peter’s Church of England Primary School dressed up as their favourite book characters

3. WORLD BOOK DAY 2025

Pupils at St Peter’s Church of England Primary School dressed up as their favourite book characters Photo: St Peter’s Church of England Primary School

Photo Sales
Lucas (aged nine) dressed up as Dog Man

4. WORLD BOOK DAY 2025

Lucas (aged nine) dressed up as Dog Man Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Harrogate
News you can trust since 1836
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice