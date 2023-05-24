IN PICTURES: 22 photos of primary school leavers from across the Harrogate district in 2010

We have taken a look back through our archives and found these brilliant pictures of primary school leavers from across the district.

Year 6 pupils will soon be saying goodbye to their classmates as they move up to ‘big school’ in September.

We take a look at 22 pictures of primary school leavers from across the Harrogate district in 2010 – can you spot any familiar faces?

Send in your pictures to [email protected]

1 . LEAVERS 2010 St Mary's Catholic Primary School Photo: Marcus Corazzi Photo Sales

2 . LEAVERS 2010 Spofforth Church Of England Primary School Photo: Graham Schofield Photo Sales

3 . LEAVERS 2010 St Peter's Church Of England Primary School Photo: Marcus Corazzi Photo Sales

4 . LEAVERS 2010 St Roberts Catholic Primary School Photo: Alison Raven Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 6