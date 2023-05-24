IN PICTURES: 22 photos of primary school leavers from across the Harrogate district in 2010
We have taken a look back through our archives and found these brilliant pictures of primary school leavers from across the district.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 24th May 2023, 12:15 BST
Year 6 pupils will soon be saying goodbye to their classmates as they move up to ‘big school’ in September.
We take a look at 22 pictures of primary school leavers from across the Harrogate district in 2010 – can you spot any familiar faces?
