We take a look at 22 photos of primary school leavers from across the Harrogate district in 2010

IN PICTURES: 22 photos of primary school leavers from across the Harrogate district in 2010

We have taken a look back through our archives and found these brilliant pictures of primary school leavers from across the district.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 24th May 2023, 12:15 BST

Year 6 pupils will soon be saying goodbye to their classmates as they move up to ‘big school’ in September.

We take a look at 22 pictures of primary school leavers from across the Harrogate district in 2010 – can you spot any familiar faces?

Send in your pictures to [email protected]

St Mary's Catholic Primary School

1. LEAVERS 2010

St Mary's Catholic Primary School Photo: Marcus Corazzi

Spofforth Church Of England Primary School

2. LEAVERS 2010

Spofforth Church Of England Primary School Photo: Graham Schofield

St Peter's Church Of England Primary School

3. LEAVERS 2010

St Peter's Church Of England Primary School Photo: Marcus Corazzi

St Roberts Catholic Primary School

4. LEAVERS 2010

St Roberts Catholic Primary School Photo: Alison Raven

