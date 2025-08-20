We take a look at 21 photos of pupils celebrating their GCSE results at schools across the Harrogate district over the yearsplaceholder image
IN PICTURES: 21 photos of pupils celebrating their GCSE results at schools across the Harrogate district over the years

By Lucy Chappell
Published 20th Aug 2025, 16:05 BST
We have taken a look through our archives and found these brilliant pictures of pupils across the district celebrating their GCSE results.

Do you recognise anyone?

Send in your pictures by emailing them to [email protected]

Triplets Jack, Tom and Sam Mitchell of Harrogate Grammar School celebrate their GCSE results with a total of 27 A* and 3 A's in 2013

Triplets Jack, Tom and Sam Mitchell of Harrogate Grammar School celebrate their GCSE results with a total of 27 A* and 3 A's in 2013 Photo: Gary Longbottom

Ashville College in 2002 - Hannah Summersell, Rachel Horsley, Phillippa Standeven, Lauren Newman, Samantha Locke, Lisa Newton and Eleanor Hawkins

Ashville College in 2002 - Hannah Summersell, Rachel Horsley, Phillippa Standeven, Lauren Newman, Samantha Locke, Lisa Newton and Eleanor Hawkins Photo: Alison Raven

St Aidan’s Church of England High School in 2008 - Natasha Bass, Sarah Hopkins, Steve Jones and Alice Boal

St Aidan’s Church of England High School in 2008 - Natasha Bass, Sarah Hopkins, Steve Jones and Alice Boal Photo: Graham Schofield

Wetherby High School in 2010 - Abigail Carter, Alex Littlewood, Jane Edgar, Joel Campbell, Alice Wenborn and Dominique Kelly

Wetherby High School in 2010 - Abigail Carter, Alex Littlewood, Jane Edgar, Joel Campbell, Alice Wenborn and Dominique Kelly Photo: Alison Raven

