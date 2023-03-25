In pictures: 18 wonderful images of Harrogate school children enjoying a colourful charity paint run
Children from Harrogate’s Belmont Grosvenor School clearly had the time of their lives this week when they took part in a charity paint run.
By Matt Reeder
Published 25th Mar 2023, 09:54 GMT
After a warm-up session from the Spiderman himself, the children raced around their school grounds while being pelted with different coloured paint powders.
From the looks of these images, they certainly had a great time in the process.
