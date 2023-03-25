News you can trust since 1836
The school children are pictured after finishing the run.

In pictures: 18 wonderful images of Harrogate school children enjoying a colourful charity paint run

Children from Harrogate’s Belmont Grosvenor School clearly had the time of their lives this week when they took part in a charity paint run.

By Matt Reeder
Published 25th Mar 2023, 09:54 GMT

After a warm-up session from the Spiderman himself, the children raced around their school grounds while being pelted with different coloured paint powders.

From the looks of these images, they certainly had a great time in the process.

Children taking part in the colour run.

1. Belmont Grosvenor charity paint run

Children taking part in the colour run. Photo: Gerard Binks

Children take part in the colour run.

2. Belmont Grosvenor charity paint run

Children take part in the colour run. Photo: Gerard Binks

Children take part in the colour run.

3. Belmont Grosvenor charity paint run

Children take part in the colour run. Photo: Gerard Binks

Children take part in the colour run.

4. Belmont Grosvenor charity paint run

Children take part in the colour run. Photo: Gerard Binks

