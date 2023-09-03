IN PICTURES: 15 snaps of joy and relief on the faces of Ripon Grammar students celebrating their GCSE results
Take a look at Ripon Grammar students as they collect their GCSE results and celebrate their hard work paying off.
By Natasha Audsley
Published 3rd Sep 2023, 16:00 BST
Ripon Grammar School headmaster Jonathan Webb described students as having “worked through adversity and disruption to achieve strong results” this year.
Here, readers can see the joy and relief felt by students as they receive their results which are to take them into the next stages of their professional life.
1 / 3