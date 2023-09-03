News you can trust since 1836
Ripon Grammar students achieve the results they deserve after three years of dedication and determination.

IN PICTURES: 15 snaps of joy and relief on the faces of Ripon Grammar students celebrating their GCSE results

Take a look at Ripon Grammar students as they collect their GCSE results and celebrate their hard work paying off.
By Natasha Audsley
Published 3rd Sep 2023, 16:00 BST

Ripon Grammar School headmaster Jonathan Webb described students as having “worked through adversity and disruption to achieve strong results” this year.

Here, readers can see the joy and relief felt by students as they receive their results which are to take them into the next stages of their professional life.

Ripon Grammar School headmaster Jonathan Webb praised students for working through adversity and disruption.

Ripon Grammar School headmaster Jonathan Webb praised students for working through adversity and disruption.

The students show joy and relief receiving their results.

The students show joy and relief receiving their results.

The students hard work paid off in what was considered a difficult year but the schools headmaster.

The students hard work paid off in what was considered a difficult year but the schools headmaster.

Mr Webb said: “I am delighted so many of our GCSE students have done so well this year."

Mr Webb said: "I am delighted so many of our GCSE students have done so well this year."

