IN PICTURES: 15 photos of primary school starters from across the Harrogate district over the years

By Lucy Chappell
Published 23rd Sep 2025, 16:05 BST
We have taken a look through our archives and found these fantastic pictures of school starters from across the district over the years.

Children across the district have nearly done their first month back at school, with some starting school for the very first time.

Can you spot any familiar faces?

St Robert's Catholic Primary School in 2013

St Robert's Catholic Primary School in 2013 Photo: Marcus Corazzi

Aspin Park Academy in 2020

Aspin Park Academy in 2020 Photo: Submitted

Ashville Acorns Pre-Prep in 2014

Ashville Acorns Pre-Prep in 2014 Photo: Submitted

Beckwithshaw Community Primary School in 2012

Beckwithshaw Community Primary School in 2012 Photo: Marcus Corazzi

