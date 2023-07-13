IN PICTURES: 14 fabulously glamorous images of Ripon Grammar Year 11 leavers as they celebrate at their end of term ball
Ripon Grammar Year 11 students dressed in the finest gowns and suits as they move into the next stages of higher education and look towards the future.
By Natasha Audsley
Published 13th Jul 2023, 12:13 BST
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 12:14 BST
The students are saying goodbye to good friends and those precious school memories that will last a lifetime as they approach a new chapter.
A Ripon Grammar School spokesperson said: “Following a challenging 18 months of lockdowns and social distancing, our RGS leavers at last heard the words they've been waiting for: 'Yes, you shall go to the ball!'.”
Take a look at these 14 fabulous pictures of the incredibly glamorous gowns and chic suits that Ripon Grammar students wore to their Year 11 leavers’ ball as they partied into the evening.
