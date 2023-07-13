News you can trust since 1836
IN PICTURES: 14 fabulously glamorous images of Ripon Grammar Year 11 leavers as they celebrate at their end of term ball

Ripon Grammar Year 11 students dressed in the finest gowns and suits as they move into the next stages of higher education and look towards the future.
By Natasha Audsley
Published 13th Jul 2023, 12:13 BST
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 12:14 BST

The students are saying goodbye to good friends and those precious school memories that will last a lifetime as they approach a new chapter.

A Ripon Grammar School spokesperson said: “Following a challenging 18 months of lockdowns and social distancing, our RGS leavers at last heard the words they've been waiting for: 'Yes, you shall go to the ball!'.”

Take a look at these 14 fabulous pictures of the incredibly glamorous gowns and chic suits that Ripon Grammar students wore to their Year 11 leavers’ ball as they partied into the evening.

Finally, RGS were able to gather together to socialise, celebrate their achievements.

1. Ripon Grammar School

Finally, RGS were able to gather together to socialise, celebrate their achievements. Photo: Professional Photography by Arts Photography, Leeds

Sadly, some students said their goodbyes before they embarked on the next exciting stages of their lives.

2. Ripon Grammar School year 6 leavers

Sadly, some students said their goodbyes before they embarked on the next exciting stages of their lives. Photo: Professional Photography by Arts Photography, Leeds

Around 150 recent sixth form leavers were joined by students who left RGS in fifth form two years ago at the Old Swan Hotel in Harrogate.

3. Ripon Grammar School

Around 150 recent sixth form leavers were joined by students who left RGS in fifth form two years ago at the Old Swan Hotel in Harrogate. Photo: Professional Photography by Arts Photography, Leeds

Due to COVID, this was their first big social event since the Christmas ball in 2019.

4. Ripon Grammar School

Due to COVID, this was their first big social event since the Christmas ball in 2019. Photo: Professional Photography by Arts Photography, Leeds

