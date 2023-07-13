Ripon Grammar Year 11 students dressed in the finest gowns and suits as they move into the next stages of higher education and look towards the future.

The students are saying goodbye to good friends and those precious school memories that will last a lifetime as they approach a new chapter.

A Ripon Grammar School spokesperson said: “Following a challenging 18 months of lockdowns and social distancing, our RGS leavers at last heard the words they've been waiting for: 'Yes, you shall go to the ball!'.”

Take a look at these 14 fabulous pictures of the incredibly glamorous gowns and chic suits that Ripon Grammar students wore to their Year 11 leavers’ ball as they partied into the evening.

1 . Ripon Grammar School Finally, RGS were able to gather together to socialise, celebrate their achievements. Photo: Professional Photography by Arts Photography, Leeds Photo Sales

2 . Ripon Grammar School year 6 leavers Sadly, some students said their goodbyes before they embarked on the next exciting stages of their lives. Photo: Professional Photography by Arts Photography, Leeds Photo Sales

3 . Ripon Grammar School Around 150 recent sixth form leavers were joined by students who left RGS in fifth form two years ago at the Old Swan Hotel in Harrogate. Photo: Professional Photography by Arts Photography, Leeds Photo Sales

4 . Ripon Grammar School Due to COVID, this was their first big social event since the Christmas ball in 2019. Photo: Professional Photography by Arts Photography, Leeds Photo Sales