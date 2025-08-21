Immanuel College students celebrate a record year of GCSE and BTEC results

Today, students at Immanuel College are celebrating outstanding success after receiving their GCSE and BTEC results.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The academy, located on Leeds Road in Idle and part of Bradford Diocesan Academies Trust, is proud to announce another year of exceptional outcomes, reflecting students’ perseverance, resilience and commitment to their studies.

This year’s results mark a record high for the school, with significant increases in the proportion of students achieving strong passes (grade 5 or higher) in both English and mathematics. The number of top grades also rose compared with previous years, with many students securing the very highest marks at GCSE (grade 7 to 9) and BTEC (Distinction/Distinction*).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other subjects achieved particularly notable results, including Art, Drama, Food Technology, Photography, Textiles and Music which all celebrated a 100% pass rate.

Emily Rhodes collects her GCSE results

While all students have done incredibly well, there are some standout individual achievements. These include:

Emily Rhodes, who achieved six grade 9s and three grade 8s.

Nathan Gibson, who achieved three grade 9s, three grade 8s and two grade 7s.

The majority of students will now continue their education in Immanuel College’s highly successful Sixth Form, which will move into a brand new, state of the art facility opening this September. Others are choosing vocational pathways, including apprenticeships, as they take their next steps with confidence.

As well as current Immanuel students, the academy is also proud to be welcoming new external students into the Sixth Form, who will be joining an ambitious and thriving community. If you are interested in securing a place, please contact the school directly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nathan Gibson collects his GCSE results

Steve Mulligan, Headteacher at Immanuel College said: “Once again, Immanuel students have done themselves proud! Their hard work, resilience, and dedication over the past few years have been truly outstanding, and they should be very pleased with the excellent results they have achieved.

“We look forward to welcoming most of our students back in September to join our Sixth Form in its new purpose-built facility, as well as many new external students, and we wish every success to those moving on to other pathways, including apprenticeships and further education.”