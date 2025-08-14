Immanuel College celebrates fantastic A Level and vocational results

Today, students at Immanuel College are celebrating after receiving their A Level grades and vocational qualifications.

The Academy, which is located on Leeds Road, Bradford, and is part of Bradford Diocesan Academies Trust, is pleased to announce another year of outstanding results achieved by its students, following two years of dedication to their studies.

Overall, 87% of A Level grades were at A* to C, a significant increase on the previous year and above this year’s national average, with more than 52% of grades at A* to B.

There was also a 100% pass rate across all A Level subjects, with notable success in Art, English Literature, Geography, History and Photography, where all students achieved at A* to C.

Liliella Leyland Dennett at Immanuel College receives her results

Vocational results were, once again, incredibly strong with 54% of grades at Distinction/Distinction* and 93% at Distinction* to Merit.

Many pupils are now looking forward to progressing onto their chosen universities, exciting apprenticeships and employment at leading organisations.

While all pupils have done incredibly well, there are some standout individual achievements. These include:

Charlotte Blake, who achieved grades A, A, A.

Logan Hall who achieved grades A*, A*, B.

Liliella Leyland-Dennett who achieved A, Distinction*, Distinction*.

Logan Hall at Immanuel College receives his results

This year’s results provide a strong foundation as the school prepares to open its brand new, state-of-the-art post-16 building in September. The modern facilities will not only enhance teaching and learning but also enable the Academy to welcome an additional 100 students, offering even more young people the opportunity to thrive at Immanuel College. External students who are interested in joining the Sixth Form are warmly encouraged to contact the school for more information and to explore the opportunities available.

Steve Mulligan, Headteacher at Immanuel College said:

“We are delighted to celebrate the outstanding achievements of our students receiving their results today. Their commitment, hard work and resilience over the past two years have been truly inspiring. We wish each of them every success and happiness as they take their next steps into further study, training, or the world of work. We also look forward to welcoming our next cohort of students in September, who will be the first to benefit from our brand-new Post-16 building, providing exceptional facilities to support their learning and ambitions."