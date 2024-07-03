"I feel honoured”: New chapter for Harrogate district school after announcing appointment of new headteacher

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Queen Mary's School, between Ripon and Thirsk, has announced that Fe Beadnell will become their new headteacher in Summer 2025.

Fe stood out during the recruitment process for her commitment to girls’ education, her personal enthusiasm and remarkable professionalism.

The school, just minutes from the A1(M), prides itself on providing an all-girls’ bespoke learning environment, specially designed with flexibility at its heart, to nurture and empower pupils to unleash their full potential and ambition to become confident and independent, and to mature from the inside out.

Under Carole Cameron’s leadership for the last ten years, Queen Mary’s has earned a reputation for academic standards with accolades including being named in the top six independent schools with no Sixth Form in the UK - The Sunday Times 2024 Parent Power Schools Guide.

Fe Beadnell will become the new headteacher of Queen Mary's School near Ripon in Summer 2025

The Governors saw in Fe Beadnell a talented and perceptive educationalist with the personal values to build on all that has been achieved in the last decade, and drive to move Queen Mary’s forward into our next phase.

Fe was educated at Malvern Girls’ College and the University of Leeds, where she studied History of Art with English Literature.

Following time in a commercial role, her teaching career started eight years later when she won a place on the prestigious Teach First programme.

Fe joined Barnard Castle School in 2018 where she is currently Deputy Head and Head of the Sixth Form.

Fe Beadnell is delighted to accept the role, saying: “I feel honoured to be appointed Head of Queen Mary's School from September 2025.

"My first impressions were of an excellent academic offering and a breadth of opportunities that the girls maximise, blended with a warm, compassionate and supportive family community.

"The result is that each and every girl is encouraged to embrace any challenge she faces as a stepping stone, progressing with determination, integrity and resilience.

"In this inspiring environment, there are no limitations to achievement, and to truly complement this, is the outstanding welcome one receives as soon as you enter the grounds.